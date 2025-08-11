 
Matt LeBlanc's drastic personality shift after co-star Matthew Perry's death exposed

Matt LeBlanc makes a courageous move that flips his long-time image upside down: Source

August 11, 2025

Matt LeBlanc's shocking transformation after Matthew Perry's death comes to light 

Matt LeBlanc, the FRIENDS star, has reportedly undergone a major personality shift after the tragic death of his co-star Matthew Perry.

The 58-year-old American actor, who played Joey Tribbiani, was famous as the grumpiest cast member on FRIENDS, but the sources told Radar Online that he has now changed and his better mood may also be helping his acting career.

LeBlanc looks much happier now and insiders claimed that the FRIENDS reunion, which occurred four years ago, helped break the ice, but the death of his costar Perry in October 2023 played a pivotal role.

"The entire Friends cast was rattled by Perry's passing, but the biggest change has been in Matt LeBlanc. LeBlanc was always a bit of an outsider in that group, and almost never socialized off-camera with Jen Aniston or Courteney Cox, who were and are the two closest members of the cast,” the source shared.

"Then he became more of an outcast 20 years ago when he opted to make the Joey spinoff after the rest of the cast was at peace with walking away from the franchise and not looking back. That show blew up in his face,” they noted.

Also, LeBlanc has been "haunted by that failure for a very long time," which "made him wary – and even grouchy – to the Friends enthusiasts he would meet out in public,” per the insider.

The Top Gear star became more relaxed during the reunion with Aniston, Perry, Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, and even more so two years later after Perry’s passing by drowning in a hot tub.

"Perry's death is what hit LeBlanc like a bucket of cold water, and he's been a kinder, gentler version of himself ever since," the insider confided.

Notably, the representatives of The West Wing star have dismissed the outlet’s claims, calling them “far from truth” but the source urged, “For all his tough guy swagger, that tragedy brought out LeBlanc's softer side, and he makes time for people and is patient with them like never before."

"LeBlanc's new and improved attitude is paving the way for him in Hollywood, too. He's got some projects on the burners again that he's excited about. It goes to show the power of positivity can make an impact,” the insider concluded.

