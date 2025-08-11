Prince Harry slapped with a public call out and handed a stern talking to

Prince Harry has received a pretty scathing call out on a Channel 5 documentary.

The person delivering it is former royal aide Ailsa Anderson, and during her appearance on the documentary Prince Harry: My Terrible Year.

According to the Daily Mail she urged the Duke to “stop being the victim and start being the hero of the piece,” and instead “start writing your own script.”

She didn’t end there, instead added, “I think people are just getting a little bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is.”

She even called him “too impulsive” before shifting gears and made sure to cknowledge his positives too.

In Ms Anderson’s eyes, Prince Harry was a “very warm, engaging and kind person” in the past.

But with recent fears that private information could be leaked by none other than the Duke of Sussex himself she asked, “I think trust is paramount in every walk of life, if you can't trust your family, who can you trust?”

For those unversed, as of right now Prince Harry is engaged in peace talks with King Charles, the most monumental moment of which was papped by photographers while the monarch’s and his youngest son’s communications secretaries were engaging in a chat on a balcony.