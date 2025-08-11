Simon Pegg drops bombshell confession about 'Star Trek 4'

Simon Peggy shares his unfiltered take on 'Star Trek: 4'

Simon Pegg recently opened up about Star Trek 4 and revealed Paramount’s new boss is a “big Star Trek fan.”

Collider reported that at the STLV Star Trek convention in Las Vegas last week, the 55-year-old actor and comedian talked about Paramount’s new chairman, David Ellison, and said due to his fondness for the Star Trek franchise, he might want to make the new movie because “he cares about the series.”

He also expressed his elated feelings on the possibility of working with the entire cast again.

“I love those guys. And despite how we had a tragedy in our group [Anton Yelchin’s death], which was extremely painful, it would be wonderful to come together again,” the Mission Impossible star admitted and recalled the Terminator Salvation star, who passed away aged 27 in 2016.

“J.J. [Abrams] has always said that there are scripts being developed and this and that. I think it’s about time. It would be great to see us ten years after the five-year mission, where we are,” Pegg stated.

Notably, the last movie in the fan-favourite franchise was Star Trek: Beyond, which came out in 2016 after the 2009 film and the 2013 sequel, Star Trek: Into Darkness.

It is pertinent to mention that Star Trek: Beyond had an ensemble cast, such as Zoe Saldaña as Nyota Uhura, Chris Pine as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock and others.