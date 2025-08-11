 
Jennifer Aniston says she 'mourned' Matthew Perry long before star's death

Jennifer Aniston has been vocal about dealing with the grief of losing 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry

August 11, 2025

Friends star Jennifer Aniston is opening up about losing her co-star Matthew Perry, and she thinks she began mourning him long before his death.

Perry, who died in 2023 from a ketamine overdose, had a lengthy struggle with depression and addiction to drugs and alcohol. The actor revealed his weight fluctuations on the show were due to the different phases of addiction.

On the beloved sitcom, Aniston, 56, played Rachel Green, while Perry played the sarcastic Chandler Bing in ten seasons from 1994 to May 2004.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston opened up about the cast’s efforts to help their costar battle addiction.

"We did everything we could when we could," the Murder Mystery star said.

"But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight," she continued.

The Morning Show star even noted that some part of her is okay with Matthew’s death as it ended his long battle with mental illness.

"As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain," Jennifer Aniston said.

