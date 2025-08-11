 
Mel B and Mel C mark mini Spice Girl reunion with wedding song

Mel B got married to Rory McPhee earlier this month

August 11, 2025

Mel B and Mel C perform together at the former’s second wedding

Mel B had Mel C by her side during her second wedding celebration.

The 50-year-old, who married Rory McPhee at London's St. Paul's Cathedral, enjoyed a three-day wedding at Selman Marrakech in Morocco.

While Mel C was not able to attend the first event, she and her boyfriend, Chris Dingwall were one of the attendees of the overseas nuptials.

Mel B told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "It was great to have my fellow northerner Mel C there.”

"We had the best time together and totally forgot ourselves and went crazy when Holler came on. We’ve grown up together, all my family love her and to share that weekend with her and her lovely partner Chris was so special,” she added.

Mel B wore a sheer red gown - which took six people more than 850 hours to make due to the hand-beaded detail it has - paired with a Moroccan-inspired cathedral veil.

The artist explained: "As the sun went down, I wanted to look like a floating mermaid – a fiery red passionate one – gliding in ruby diamonds.

"Morocco has that very red va-va-voom – it’s passionate and spiritual,” the Wannabe hitmaker mentioned.

The celebration was an intimate family affair, with all three of Mel B's children from previous relationships having a role to play.

Phoenix, 26, walked her mum down the aisle, while Angel, 18, was one of Rory's groomsmen and 13-year-old Madison was a bridesmaid.

"That meant the world to me. It was the most amazing day and was so full of love. It exceeded all our expectations,” the proud mom exclaimed to the outlet. 

