Jamie Dornan sparks fan frenzy with new campaign

Jamie Dornan reveals ‘passion’ in new campaign

Jamie Dornan just made his fans swoon over his new Diet Coke advertisement.

The 43-year-old actor, best renowned for his role in the film Fifty Shades of Grey, appeared on-screen, wearing silver swimming trunks in a video for the brand’s This Is My Taste campaign.

Dornan, who became Diet Coke’s ambassador last year, wore a striped towelling robe and sipped from a can of Coke in front of a huge lake.

He told his viewers and fans that an average Diet Coke break lasts eight minutes, which is “eight minutes back for embracing our unique tastes.”

The Tourist star then took off his robe which revealed he was wearing trunks underneath with the words “This Is My Taste” written on the back, as he plunged into the lake he was standing in front of.

Fans took to social media instantly to praise Jamie with one writing on X, formerly Twitter, “The way Jamie Dornan just keeps getting more and more attractive each year.”

While the film star has many successful films to his name, he said he wanted to let the world know of his “lesser-known passion” for wild swimming via the campaign.

"Cold-water swimming is a passion that’s become very important to me, it’s my way of finding a moment for myself and I try to do it as often as I can,” the Belfast-born star said.

"I hope that giving a peak behind the scenes of my lesser-known passion, inspires others to take a moment for themselves, crack open an ice-cold Diet Coke, and explore their own personal tastes,” he concluded.

It is also pertinent to mention that Jamie Dornan replaced Kate Moss as the Diet Coke ambassador last year.