Katy Perry lands in legal trouble over ‘Lifetimes' music video

Katy Perry released her ‘Lifetimes’ music video on August 8, 2025

August 11, 2025

Katy Perry faces setback in ‘Lifetimes’ music video 

Katy Perry and the crew behind Lifetimes music video faced legal trouble!

They were fined for filming the visual concept in a protected area without permission after Spanish authorities launched an investigation in to the production of Lifetimes, which was shot back in July 2024.

Portions of the snaps being taken inside the dune of s'Espalmador, a protected islet within the Ses Salines National Park on the Balearic Islands, is what led to the investigation and the fine.

It was also confirmed that the production company behind the video did not obtain required permissions from the Balearic Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries and carried out filming without authorisation.

A spokesperson for the Roar singer’s label, Capitol Records, told The Independent, "The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secure."

They continued, "We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead,” and insisted they had "adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it."

According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the company that worked with Perry was fined €6,001 ($7,000/£5,200).

Involved officials called the offence "serious" and didn't feel the need to hand out any additional penalties as no lasting damage was discovered in the area.

For the unversed, Katy Perry released her Lifetimes video on August 8, 2025, and can be seen jumping off a clip, dancing on a beach and partying at night spots across Ibiza and Formentera.

