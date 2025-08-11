 
Geo News

Cristiano Ronaldo pops the question to Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been a couple since 2016

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 11, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo proposes to Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo proposes to Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially engaged!

The long-term and popular couple announced the happy news via the WAG’s Instagram account, where she uploaded a picture of the gigantic rock on her finger.

The legendary Portuguese footballer, who is 40-year-old and has dated Rodriguez for over nine years, finally got down on one knee for his lady love, following months of engagement speculation.

Confirming her engagement to Ronaldo, the 31-year-old captioned the post, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Cristiano Ronaldo pops the question to Georgina Rodriguez

Even though, up until now, Rodriguez wore a different ring, the couple was understood to have not been engaged or married during that time.

After the model shared some pictures on her Instagram last month, featuring an bridal-themed dinner, fans started speculating whether the long-term couple had gotten engaged that time.

This comes after, in one of the rare instances where Ronaldo opens up about his love life, he revealed on Netflix, why he hasn’t married Georgina Rodriguez yet.

“I always tell her, ‘when we get that click.’ Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about,” he said,

“It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen,” Cristiano Ronaldo concluded. 

Kelce brothers to surprise fans with Taylor Swift ep?
Kelce brothers to surprise fans with Taylor Swift ep?
Why Blake Lively could tune in if Taylor Swift turns up on 'New Heights'
Why Blake Lively could tune in if Taylor Swift turns up on 'New Heights'
Hulk Hogan's family drama ignites as daughter Brooke draws hard line
Hulk Hogan's family drama ignites as daughter Brooke draws hard line
Pedro Pascal's weird way of learning scripts exposed video
Pedro Pascal's weird way of learning scripts exposed
Katy Perry lands in legal trouble over ‘Lifetimes' music video
Katy Perry lands in legal trouble over ‘Lifetimes' music video
Dua Lipa MSG 2025 performance: Everything you need to know video
Dua Lipa MSG 2025 performance: Everything you need to know
James Marsden gets real about Cyclops return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
James Marsden gets real about Cyclops return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Blac Chyna reveals what she 'missed out on' while growing up
Blac Chyna reveals what she 'missed out on' while growing up