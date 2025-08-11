Cristiano Ronaldo pops the question to Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo proposes to Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially engaged!

The long-term and popular couple announced the happy news via the WAG’s Instagram account, where she uploaded a picture of the gigantic rock on her finger.

The legendary Portuguese footballer, who is 40-year-old and has dated Rodriguez for over nine years, finally got down on one knee for his lady love, following months of engagement speculation.

Confirming her engagement to Ronaldo, the 31-year-old captioned the post, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Even though, up until now, Rodriguez wore a different ring, the couple was understood to have not been engaged or married during that time.

After the model shared some pictures on her Instagram last month, featuring an bridal-themed dinner, fans started speculating whether the long-term couple had gotten engaged that time.

This comes after, in one of the rare instances where Ronaldo opens up about his love life, he revealed on Netflix, why he hasn’t married Georgina Rodriguez yet.

“I always tell her, ‘when we get that click.’ Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about,” he said,

“It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen,” Cristiano Ronaldo concluded.