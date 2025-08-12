Noah Centineo to fill in big shoes of Sylvester Stallone?

'Rambo' roped in Noah Centineo for origin story movie

A prequel to the Rambo franchise, which gained fame through Sylvester Stallone's portrayal as a gun-wielding action hero.



Now, a report claimed Millennium Media has tapped Noah Centineo for the titular role. Jalmari Helander will serve as director, and Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani will pen the script.

Although all details about the production are yet to be finalized, Deadline reported that it is going in the right direction.

Lionsgate is a likely contender, sources say, to land the distribution rights of the movie, given it has had for the last two instalments in the franchise.

The creators, however, remain tight-lipped about the project. However, what is public is that a young John Rambo’s origin story during the Vietnam War will be told in the movie.

In the original 1982 film, Sylvester played the character David Morrell created in his novel First Blood. It was a mega-hit that spawned a franchise that raked in $800 million globally.

But the Tulsa King star is reportedly not attached to the prequel in any way.