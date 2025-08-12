Gwyneth Paltrow unveils secret to youthful health

Gwyneth Paltrow spills fitness tips for healthy physique

Gwyneth Paltrow just showed off her fit body in the Hamptons.

As per The Daily Mail, the iconic actress was spending time with her family as a part of their annual stay in the tony New York seaside resort.

She wore a sleeveless khaki green athleisure top, paired it with black running shorts and tied the outfit together with white and black sneakers, sunglasses as well as a gold chain, for her casual outing.

Falchuk, 54, wore a tight fitting sleeveless gray Yale University T-shirt with gray knee length shorts and sneakers.

Even though the Oscar-winning actress has always been naturally lean, she revealed in an Ask Me Anything session that she tries to move every day.

'” do something six days a week, but with a lot less intensity than I used to,” the Shakespeare in Love actress told her 8.4 million Instagram followers.

“Even just going for an hour walk, or like now, I’m walking around our giant Goop office. I usually take multiple spins around to stretch my legs,” Gwyneth said, adding, “But I try to do something – a little something – every day.”

Additionally, back in 2017, in her conversation with Women's Health the actress explained how maintaining her body’s health had become her daily routine.

“I’ve made it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. That’s how you have to look at it,” Gwyneth Paltrow said at that time.