Prince Andrew is unfazed by bombshell humiliation

Prince Andrew and family are not worried as the new bombshell book drops.

The Duke of York, who has been dragged over his past mistakes in a new book by Andrew Lownie, fears nothing that would harm him further.

One pal told the Daily Beast: "It would be totally inaccurate to say they are devastated or heartbroken by the book, or any of this c***.

"There are absolutely no new revelations—it’s just a rehash of things already said brought together in one place. The family used to wonder when this would ever end; now they know it never will. It’s just, the tide comes in and the tide goes out,” he added.

This comes amid Prince William’s agitation towards his defamed uncle, Andrew.

"William has a very strong sense of public duty and is doing his best to keep the show on the road," Lownie said. "He's all about doing things the right way and has enough on his plate without having to think about his uncle."

Speaking of other Royal Family members, the author told OK!Magazine: "Everyone is pulling together - Charles, Anne, Edward, William and others - but the whole side has been let down by Prince Andrew."