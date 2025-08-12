Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have changed Montecito ‘forever': Neighbour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s entry in the posh town on Montecito, has been good for the neighbourhood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who started living in California in 2020, have raised the property prices up in their area.

Hollywood movie star Rob Lowe and a Sussex neighbour, told E! News: “They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town. Let me tell you something: once the royals move into your neighbourhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same.”

The 61-year-old continued: “The good news is property values go up, the bad news is the lines are longer at Starbucks.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.