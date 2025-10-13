King Charles leaves a major mark on Brits during cancer battle

Despite King Charles’ cancer battle a new move promises something special

King Charles has made a decision that is said to completely change the way Brits remember his monarchy, despite battling cancer.

News of this new change comes via the migration and citizenship minister, Mike Tapp.

He recently sat down with Hello! and revealed that the new ‘era’ that King Charles is ringing in, despite his own cancer is a “new first” and will include major changes to the British passport. Because they will “feature his personal coat of arms”.

"As well as the new emblem, the passports issued from December [2025] will be updated to include images of natural landscapes from across the four nations—Ben Nevis, the Lake District, Three Cliffs Bay, and the Giant's Causeway,” its also said.

The Home Office has also dubbed this decision a way to create the “most secure passport ever produced.”

According to Mr Tapp “The introduction of His Majesty's arms, iconic landscapes, and enhanced security features marks a new era in the history of the British passport.”

“It also demonstrates our commitment to outstanding public service—celebrating British heritage while ensuring our passports remain among the most secure and trusted in the world for years to come,” he said.

For those unversed, the king has been battling an undisclosed type of cancer for more than two years now. While his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton wrapped up her preventative chemotherapy treatment within a year, the King’s is still ongoing.

He last provided fans an update back in September of 2025 when he visited cancer patients at Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

He even had a chat with one patient named Mattew Shinda and got rather candid saying “I’m not too bad” when he was asked about his own recovery, according to the same outlet.

He’s also said to have gone more indepth, according to the BBC. “I'm very sorry about that, it's so frustrating,” the outlet recounts the monarch saying to Mr Shinda.

“Half the problem is detecting it, isn't it, in time,” he even added. “The great thing, I think, is they're getting better and better at dealing with these things. The trouble is there's always hope down the road.”