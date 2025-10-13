Did Kate Middleton go to Houston?

Kate Middleton: File photo

Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, is now in remission and making a gradual return to royal duties.

The Princess of Wales revealed her diagnosis in March 2024 after undergoing abdominal surgery earlier that year.

She completed her course of preventative chemotherapy in September 2024 and shared in January 2025 that she was officially in remission, calling it a “huge relief” and thanking the public for their support.

During her treatment, speculation surfaced online claiming the future queen was being treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, and staying at the St. Regis Hotel.

Kensington Palace swiftly dismissed the reports, telling The Houston Chronicle that the claims were “completely false.”

The BBC also confirmed through royal sources that the princess had not left the UK since her diagnosis.

Despite these denials, some social media users continue to wrongly believe that Kate traveled to the United States for treatment, a rumor palace officials have repeatedly rejected.

Kate Middleton is now focused on recovery and balancing her public engagements with family life.