Buckingham Palace quiet as Prince Andrew's Epstein email stirs outrage

Buckingham Palace has remained silent following the latest revelations about Prince Andrew’s alleged email to Jeffrey Epstein.

The silence is seen by many Britons as characteristic of the royal family, but it has left overseas royal watchers puzzled.

While UK audiences understand the monarchy’s long-held policy of not commenting on scandals, Americans and international fans are questioning why the Duke of York continues to appear publicly alongside King Charles and Prince William if, as critics suggest, he remains tainted by his association with the late financier.

The leaked email, published by The Mail on Sunday, reportedly shows Andrew telling Epstein they were “in this together,” contradicting his earlier claims of cutting contact in 2010.

Experts say the controversy has reignited one of the monarchy’s most serious reputational crises.

Historian A.N. Wilson described it as “a major crisis for the monarchy… perhaps the gravest since the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936,” urging the King and Prince William to distance themselves completely.

“His very existence as an official royal is a scandal,” Wilson warned. “If they show him mercy, they are themselves implicated.”

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Sun the revelations mark “the point of no return for Andrew,” adding, “The lifeless tentacles of Epstein’s reputation are ruinous to many people, and I can’t see a way back from this.”