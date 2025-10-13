Crown Prince says his dream came true after F-16 flight

Denmark’s Crown Prince Christian fulfilled a childhood dream this week, taking part in one of the final training flights aboard an F-16 fighter jet before the aircraft is retired from Danish Air Force service.

The 19-year-old royal shared his excitement in an Instagram post accompanied by photos inside and outside the aircraft, writing, “Today a boy’s dream came true.”

“I had the opportunity to get on one of the last training flights in an F-16 aircraft, and wow, it was crazy,” the prince said.

“Soon the new F-35s will take over, and I am very thankful that I made it.”

He added that the experience deepened his respect for Denmark’s military pilots: “I already had great respect for the pilots who fly our fighter jets, and after today, it has only gotten bigger.”

Prince Christian also mentioned that his father, King Frederik, stopped by the Skrydstrup Air Base after the flight to mark the occasion.















