Watch: Meghan Markle leaves New York's Kappo Masa with royal poise

Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out in Manhattan without Prince Harry, drawing attention to one of the city’s most exclusive restaurants.

On Saturday, October 11, the Duchess of Sussex was photographed leaving the upscale Japanese restaurant Kappo Masa after dining with an unidentified friend, People magazine reported.

Her appearance came just one night after she and Harry were seen dining with tennis legend Serena Williams at Soho House, another favorite of the royal couple.

Meghan, 44, kept her look sleek and understated in a gray jacket over an all-black outfit, her hair pulled back in a polished ponytail.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry was spotted dining separately elsewhere in the city, though the location was not disclosed.

Kappo Masa, already a high-end hotspot in New York’s Upper East Side, has now gained even more attention following Meghan’s visit. The Duchess of Sussex was surrounded by her security as she left the restaurant.

While it’s long been popular among celebrities, the Duchess’s royal connection and massive fan following in both the US and UK have helped the restaurant trend online, with fans sharing photos and details of her visit.