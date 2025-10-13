Meghan Markle's friend exposes her anguish, turmoil and ongoing pain

Meghan Markle exposes just how she feels

A friend of Meghan Markle has just come forward with insight into her emotional turmoil over As Ever.

According to this pal, who wishes to remain anonymous, the Duchess of Sussex is feeling “literally lost” over the way her brand is going because it “did not work out” the way she hoped.

While speaking to The Daily Mail this friend was also quoted saying, “at the moment she is literally lost because the whole jam-making business did not work out in the way she thought it would.”

“Nobody has seen any figures, but I don't think they are that good. I know they just released a Sauvignon Blanc, but it's not going to make her lots of money because Netflix owns the business.”

All in all, “she just wants to make money, she wants to be a billionaire. The trouble is, she doesn't know how,” the pal concluded by saying.

Even chief Showbusiness Writer and Friday columnist from Daily Mail Alison Boshoff chimed in and said, “this would be disputed by Meghan, but certainly the streamer is an investor and will be taking a big slice of any profits. It is also heavily involved in running the business as Meghan, despite her talk of being a 'female founder', is entirely inexperienced in commerce.”

In terms of what she thinks should be the vision of the brand moving forward, Ms Boshoff admitted, “I don't want it to feel generic, cookie-cutter, or phoned in. Because I know how much time I spent on it from soup to nuts. But I want it to be something that people feel excited to have in their home. And especially that people feel excited to gift.”