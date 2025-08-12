Kylie Jenner gushes over intimate birthday surprise from Kendall

Kylie Jenner receives sweet birthday celebration from sister Kendall

Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday was celebrated by her sister, Kendall.

The reality star received multiple birthday tributes from her large family to mark the day with an intimate party, ditching the luxurious choices other celebrities opt for.

Kendall, the birthday girl’s 29-year-old sister, set up an elegant table for the al fresco meal, with white table clothes, decorated with candles, flowers and fresh tomatoes.

The Mediterranean buffet included a simple arugula and tomato salad, stuffed peppers, olives, pita bread, cucumber salad, couscous as well as more.

“Best birthday ever!!!!!!! I’m so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love. 28 feels so good!!!!!” she captioned the carousel of images featuring moments from the party.

Expressing gratitude to her sister, Kylie further wrote, “To my sister Kendal Jenner thank you from the bottom of my heart for planning everything so perfectly. I’m so lucky to have you.”

During the celebration, Kylie and her friends enjoyed a cake covered with fresh raspberries, roses and daisies.

As the beauty mogul blew out the candles, a video that was captured by her sister, Kendall, her close pal Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justine Bieber, could be seen, as the Rhode owner captured memories on her phone.

Earlier in the day, Kylie had a sweet gathering with her kids and friends as they enjoyed homemade pie loaded with sprinkles, gummy candies.