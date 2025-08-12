Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow gossip about same ex

Jennifer Aniston & Gwyneth Paltrow talk about Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow have one obvious thing in common, Brad Pitt as they both had a relationship with him at different stages.



In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Friends star, who has a long-standing friendship with the Iron Man actress, said they occasionally talk about the Oscar winner.

“How can we not? We’re girls,” the 56-year-old said but added most of time the pair talked about the wellness topic, adding, “always swapping advice—‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?”

Moreover, Jennifer shared she went to The Goop founder engagement with the Seven actor in 1996. “Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party.”

Jennifer meanwhile dated though secretly in 2000, only to be parted ways in 2005.

Elsewhere in the interview, the We're the Millers actress reflected on her relationship with her father John Aniston and how much she wanted to him to see the success she has as he died in 2002.

"It was the thing that drove me and was also my biggest heartbreak: trying to impress and prove your value to a man who’s only capable of so much," she continued.

"We had a few of those moments," the Just Go With It star said, adding, she "always wanting to get Pop’s approval."

In the meantime, Jennifer's The Morning Show season 4 will be out on Sept 17 on Apple TV+