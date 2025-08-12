Why won't Georgiana Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo tied the knot?

Why haven't Georgiana Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo tied the knot yet?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have announced their engagement after eight years of dating.

Georgina, who is the biological mother of Alanna and Bella, shared the happy news of exchanging rings with her long time boyfriend.

Georgina Rodriguez confirmed the news on Instagram with a picture of her engagement ring and the caption, "Yes, I do. In this life and all my others"

This comes as the model previously admitted that she is eager to start a future with the former Manchester United player. Ronaldo, on the contrary, admitted that he is waiting for a 'click' to take the key decision.

"I have always had this idea of ​​being a happy woman with my husband, my children and this is what I have," she said. "Wonderful children, a man who loves me, who cares for me. I love him, I care for him, I adore him, I admire him, he is a very good person and I am happy to share my life with him," she further added.

"Marriage is in our plans, but now we have many interesting plans for the future. We have four children to educate and we are very focused on them,” she said via Telegraph.