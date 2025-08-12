MGK shuts down question about Sydney Sweeney with cheeky reply

Machine Gun Kelly breaks silence over Sydney Sweeney romance rumors

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t here to debunk dating rumors about him and Sydney Sweeney.

In a recent chat on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, Aug. 10, the 35-year-old rapper was by host Andy Cohen about speculation that he and the Euphoria star were more than friends.

The rumors sparked when Sweeney was spotted partying with MGK and Patrick Schwarzenegger shortly after her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino.

"MGK, Kyle P. wants to know if there's any truth to the rumor you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?" Cohen asked.

"Kyle P., shut up, dude," Kelly replied while moving his head back and forth.

The Madame Web actress, who recently faced backlash on the controversial American Eagle Jeans ad, has been a longtime friend of MGK.

The two first appeared together in the Big Time Adolescence movie released in 2019. Sweeney also starred in Kelly’s first directorial film, Downfalls High, in 2021.

Back in May, Sweeney posted snaps with MGK and Schwarzenegger from the grand opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas.

For the unversed, the 27-year-old actress and Schwarzenegger have appeared in The White Lotus but in different seasons, she in season one, he in season three.

About Kelly's recent relationship history, he was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Megan Fox, with whom he shares a 4-month-old daughter, Saga.

The Emo Girl rapper is also the father of 16-year-old daughter Casie, whom he welcomed during a past relationship.