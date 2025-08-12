Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share photos of vow-renewal ceremony

Nicola Peltz's vow renewal ceremony photos with Brooklyn Beckham emerge as new diss to his family

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have shared the first photos from their vow renewal ceremony.

The Cloud23 founder, 26, and the Bates Motel actress, 30, shared several photos on Monday from their August 2 ceremony.

A joint post captioned "only love" with a white heart captured glimpses from the occasion, showing Nicola in a satin ivory dress with ruffled detailing on the bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves, while Brooklyn put on a black sleek suit with a white button-up and no tie.

"Forever my girl," Brooklyn captioned another carousel post he shared separately, while Nicola captioned hers, "in every lifetime."

Nicola also posted several group photos with her family, while Brooklyn's family was nowhere to be seen—deepening the alleged rift going on for a year.

"This day meant so much to us," she wrote with another white heart.

Notably, Brooklyn's father, David Beckham, was replaced by Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, to serve as the Master of Ceremonies, which the football icon had assumed in the 2022 wedding.

The couple's vow renewal reportedly took place in a private ceremony, which was held at Nicola's father's estate in Bedford, Westchester County.

Nicola also shared some behind-the-scenes photos taken in the dressing room before the ceremony.

"It was beautiful," Brooklyn told People Magazine of the vow renewal. "We just wanted a really beautiful experience - a really cute memory," he continued,

"To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her. "I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

He described his marriage to the actress and model as a "never-ending play date."