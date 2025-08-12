Nicola Peltz told to drop Beckham name after vow renewal snub to in-laws

Vow renewal pics of Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham spark family snub talk

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have sparked fresh diss to his family with their recent vow renewal ceremony.

The intimate ceremony reportedly took place at Nicola's family estate in Bedford, Westchester County, New York, with only select guests in attendance. Conspicuously absent were Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria, and his three siblings.

The Cloud23 founder, 26, and the Bates Motel actress, 30, shared several photos on Monday from their August 2 ceremony, including several group photos with her family. "This day meant so much to us," she wrote with a white heart.

Adding to the alleged rift, Brooklyn’s father, David Beckham, was replaced as Master of Ceremonies by Nicola’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz. The role was previously performed by the football legend at the couple's 2022 Palm Beach wedding.

The Beckham family’s absence amid reports of ongoing tensions over the past year is being seen as a calculated snub from the aspiring chef and his actor wife's end.

Aggravated, fans of the Beckhams have demanded Nicola to drop her in-law's name, accusing her and Brooklyn of deliberately excluding his side of the family.

For those unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola adopted each other’s surnames shortly after their 2022 nuptials.