Nicola Peltz reworked her mother's wedding gown for vow renewal

Nicola Peltz shares exclusive look at her vow renewal dress, which her mother originally wore at her 1985 wedding

Nicola Peltz Beckham's vow renewal dress was a recreation of her mother Claudia Peltz's wedding gown.

The 30-year-old billionaire heiress and actress shared several photos this Monday from the intimate ceremony held at her family estate in Bedford Westchester County, New York.

Nicola later posted a collage to Instagram Stories, showing her mother in the original gown on the left and her own bridal portrait from the renewal alongside it—indicating that her dress choice for the ceremony was an attempt to honour her family heritage.

The updated dress retained the satin ivory silhouette and corseted bodice of the original 1985 gown but swapped the vintage puffed sleeves for a romantic off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with delicate floral appliqués.

By contrast, Nicola's original 2022 wedding gown was a bespoke Valentino haute couture gown, designed in collaboration with creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The modern silk crepe dress featured a square neckline, French lace gloves, a cathedral-length train, and discreetly sewn sentimental touches, including an evil eye symbol and a special message. Crafted in Italy, it was made to suit the couple's opulent Palm Beach celebration, attended by A-list guests.

The vow renewal, however, was deliberately more private, with a guest list composed mostly of Nicola’s relatives.

The couple also hosted an afterparty attended by celebrities including actors Adrian Brody and Oliver Trevena, singer-songwriter Bryant Barnes, makeup artist Georgi Sandev, and fashion designers Alexander Wang and Georgina Chapman. Nicola's parents and relatives were also in attendance.

The Bates Motel actress shared several group photos and solos from the night, flaunting a soft, sky-blue gown with delicate spaghetti straps, 3D butterfly appliqués, and a flowing chiffon drape that cascaded from the back. She accessorised with a metallic gold tassel clutch and styled her hair in a sleek half-up look.