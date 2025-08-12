Hailey Bieber shares insights into 'perfect weekend' at Kylie Jenner's birthday

Hailey Bieber posts snaps from her ‘perfect weekend’

Hailey Bieber has spent some "perfect" time with her close pals Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner over the weekend.

The model took to her Instagram account on Monday, August 11, to share some insights into her well-spent weekend, at the Kylie Cosmetics founder's 28th birthday celebartions.

In the candid post, she dumped photos of herself enjoying a warm, cozy weekend.

The first snap of the carousel featured Hailey sitting on a bench in a laid-back position, wearing a white mini dress with red dots on it.

She also posted a snap of her painting, in which she drew her face with yellow petals around. The painting appears to have been drawn at Kylie’s birthday bash as the reality star also posted a video of herself drawing the same painting.

One of the photos in the series showed a snap of a FaceTime screen which read, “Kendall is unavailable,” with an ostrich picture set as a profile picture of Kendall’s FaceTime ID.

Hailey also posted a snap of herself in an outdoor setting while stretching her body in casual attire, donning black loose trousers and a light blue crop top.

This came after Kylie posted a series of snaps and videos from her intimate birthday celebrations. In one of her videos, when the beauty mogul was seen blowing the candles on her raspberry cake, Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber could be seen, as the Rhode owner captured memories on her phone.