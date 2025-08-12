Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz drop exclusive vow renewal afterparty photos

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz unveil never-before-seen vow renewal afterparty photos

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have shared another glimpse into their vow renewal celebrations held earlier this month.

The couple spent Monday sharing never-before-seen moments from their private vow renewal that took place on August 2 at Nicola's family estate in Bedford, Westchester County, New York, followed by a star-studded afterparty.

New photos posted to Instagram show the couple enjoying a glamorous night with actors Adrian Brody and Oliver Trevena, singer-songwriter Bryant Barnes, makeup artist Georgi Sandev, and fashion designers Alexander Wang and Georgina Chapman, and other guests.

Nicola’s parents, Claudia and Nelson Peltz, and relatives were also in attendance.

Nicola swapped her vow renewal gown — a modern reimagining of her mother Claudia’s 1985 wedding dress — for a soft, sky-blue gown with delicate spaghetti straps, 3D butterfly appliqués, and a flowing chiffon drape that cascaded from the back. She accessorised with a metallic gold tassel clutch and styled her hair in a sleek half-up look.

The couple first wed on April 9, 2022, in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony surrounded by a larger guest list, including Brooklyn's parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and his three siblings: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Absence of the Beckham family amid an alleged rift has led to a massive backlash, with fans criticising Nicola and Brooklyn for escalating the matter by actively excluding them from their lives.