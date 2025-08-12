King Charles sets condition as Prince Harry 'determined' to meet

Prince Harry 'determined' to meet King Charles

Prince Harry is 'determined' to meet his father King Charles next month as the duke is set to return to Britain.

Archie and Lilibet doting father is set to return to UK in September for the WellChild Awards.

According to a report by the Closer, following King Charles and Harry’s peace talks, the speculation around a potential royal reconciliation has grown since.

The Closer revealed “Prince Harry is also set to return to the UK in September for the WellChild Awards – and while he failed to secure a private audience with King Charles, 76, during his last visit, he’s determined not to miss the opportunity this year.”

King Charles is willing to talk, but the monarch wants this to be a one-on-one meeting with no distractions – and “Meghan is simply not welcome.”

“This is about father and son, not about the Sussex brand,’ the insider tells the publication.

However, there are reports Prince William is ‘hesitant’.

Speaking to Times Radio, Michael Cole believes Harry’s various interviews have left William "too hurt" to consider reconciliation.

Michael Cole tells the outlet, per the Daily Express US, “I don't believe Prince William is ready to speak to his brother, the hurt is too deep, it is too real, it is too raw."

The royal expert also claims Harry has done something which William will find “extremely hard to forgive.”