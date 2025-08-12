Jennifer Aniston reveals why Matthew Perry's death was 'better' for him

Jennifer Aniston makes shocking comments on Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she was mourning the late Matthew Perry long before his death as he was struggling with addiction.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Hollywood actress opened up about the struggles that Perry faced because of drug addiction.

Revealing that not only she but also Friends’ cast members including Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc tried to help him and said, “We did everything we could when we could.”

“But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” We Are The Millers actress continued.

For those unversed, Perry’s struggle with addiction spanned three decades, he started drinking at the age of 14, and he also admitted in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that he was taking up to 55 Vicodin pills a day at one time.

Before concluding, the 56-year-old actress shared, “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

It is pertinent to mention that Perry, who became widely recognized for his role as Chandler Bing, died from acute effects of ketamine at the age of 54 in October 2023.