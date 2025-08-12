 
Lauren Sanchez shares 'heartbroken' update after Jeff Bezos wedding

Lauren Sanchez tied the knot to Jeff Bezos on June 27, 2025

August 12, 2025

Lauren Sanchez has dropped off her son Evan at college.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Lauren, who tied the knot to Jeff Bezos at a lavish wedding ceremony in June, shared a heartbroken, but grateful update.

Celebrating her son’s major milestone, Lauren posted a photo of 18-year-old son building a piece of furniture in his University of Miami dorm room.

In the caption, she wrote, “Dropped off Evan at college today. 18 years of early mornings, late night snacks and family dinners.... and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet.”

“A small thing but in that moment I saw the start of his next chapter. Proud. Heartbroken. Grateful," Sanchez added.

The award winning journalist shares son Evan Whitesell and daughter Ella, 17, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. Additionally, she also is a mom to Nikko Gonzaler, 24, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzaler.

The update comes more than a month after Lauren Sanchez tied the knot to the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a ceremony held on the island of San Giorgia Maggiore in Venice, Italy.

Notably, Sanchez’s sons Evan and Nikko walked her down the aisle at her wedding.

