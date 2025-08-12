Taylor Swift gets iconic NYC tribute after TS12 album reveal

Taylor Swift album announcement lights up Empire State Building

Taylor Swift surprised fans by announcing the 12th studio album title.

On Tuesday, August 12 at 12:12 a.m. E.T, a clip from Swift finally unveiled the most-awaited TS12 album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Blank Space singer also received a huge tribute to mark the celebration of her 12th album. The iconic NYC landmark of the Empire State Building illuminated in the color of the new album, orange, in order to celebrate the major milestone announcement.

Notably, the official Instagram handle of the Empire State Building posted the image of the building lit up in orange along with the caption that read, “Onto the next era,” referring to Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

It is worth mentioning that The Life of a Showgirl was announced by Taylor Swift on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and brother-in-law Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights.

In the short video clip shared, Swift said, “Can I show you something?” before taking out the album cover from a mint green briefcase featuring her initials TS.

While orange seems to be the theme color for the album, the cover of the album is kept “locked” right now.