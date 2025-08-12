Emma Stone calls THIS 'the greatest gift' of her life

Emma Stone gushes over her daughter Louise

Emma Stone recently got candid and shared rare remarks about her 4-year-old daughter, Louise Jean.

The 36-year-old Hollywood actress and film producer gave an interview to Vogue for her September cover story, published on Monday, August 11, where she reflected on motherhood and its indelible impact on her life.

Stone, who shares Louise with her husband Dave McCary, opened up about her daughter by saying, “There’s nothing I feel luckier about. She’s the greatest gift of my life, for sure.”

The Amazing Spider-Man star went on to confess that she now chooses roles keeping motherhood in mind and thinks about whether the travel and time away from her daughter for filming is worth it.

“It’s streamlined everything. It’s a clichéd thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything,” she admitted.

When the interviewer asked if being a mother helped her dive deep into the emotional characters, the mother of one responded, “I do think it unlocks different things.”

“I don’t know if it’s specifically that, but I feel everything I could possibly feel, because everything has exploded,” the Poor Things actress explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Emma Stone, who secured an Oscar in 2024 for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, dedicated it to her daughter, Louise.