Billy Joel gets honest about unhealthy habit he thinks caused brain disorder

Billy Joel reveals which bad habit he thinks caused brain disorder

Billy Joel has revealed what he thinks led to his current brain disorder.

Joel had to cancel his May tour dates and revealed that he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. NPH happens when spinal fluid builds up inside the brain. It impacts vision, hearing, and balance.

During an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, he noted that it "sounds a lot worse than what I'm feeling."

"I feel fine," he said.

Sharing the one main drawback of his disorder, he said, "My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat."

He also admitted that he drank alcohol too often before going sober and thinks that’s what caused his condition.

"I thought it must be from drinking," he said. "I used to [drink] like a fish."

His diagnosis came after the Uptown Girl hitmaker suffered a nasty fall during a concert in February.

In a statement, he informed his fans of his condition and the cancellation of upcoming shows.

"Joel is currently undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the statement added.

In July, Billy Joel told People about his health situation, saying, "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I'm doing my best to work with it and to recover from it. I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I'm okay."