MGK makes shocking claim to be part alien

MGK drops bombshell about his alleged alien origins

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) has sparked curiosity by suggesting he might be part alien and claiming his mother was “abducted at one point.”

The 35-year-old American rapper and singer-songwriter showed up on the Sunday, August 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he said there is a possibility of him being part alien and he did not know if his age existed.

Cohen praised him for having a youthful appearance, to which MGK replied, “It’s a weird thing, dude. I don’t know if my age, I don’t know if it exists.”

Expanding on this, the Invincible crooner shared that his age was not the only thing he was unaware of.

He jokingly noted, “I just don’t know many facts about my life. Like my skin, if it rips open, it heals really quick. There’s just things where I’m starting to be like, ‘Who's my dad?

Cohen asked if he believes he hailed from another planet. MGK answered, “Yeah, I’ve asked my mom, ‘Was there any period of time you went missing, like off the Earth? Was there ever like a tall, slender creature?’ She told me she felt like she got abducted at one point.”

Notably, the Maybe hitmaker did not only discuss outer space. In another part of the show, a fan inquired if he was dating actress Sydney Sweeney.

The host asked, "MGK, Kyle P. wants to know if there's any truth to the rumor you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?"

"Kyle P., shut up, dude," MGK countered.

It is pertinent to mention that both stars were spotted partying with Patrick Schwarzenegger at the grand opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas in May of this year after Sweeney’s breakup from Jonathan Davino.