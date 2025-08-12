RZA pitches bold name idea for Rihanna's next baby

RZA suggests 'legend' name for Rihanna's next baby

Wu-Tang Clan member, RZA, suggested a "legendary" name for Rihanna's upcoming baby.

In a recent chat with People at the premiere of Nobody 2 in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, August 11, the 56-year-old rapper had a hilarious response when asked for a suggestion for Rihanna's next baby name.

For the unversed, the Disturbia singer is expecting her third baby with boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky. The pair is already parents to two sons: RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023.

They named their firstborn, now 3, RZA after the de facto leader of the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, was inquired if there's another Wu-Tang Clan member Rihanna should name her third baby after. He replied, referring to his bandmate Ol' Dirty Bastard, "You know what? OBD."

"Because you know the legend must live on," RZA explained.

However, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that they have not their third baby's name yet but are sure about the initial that will always be "R."

Previously, the iconic rapper revealed that it's a "great honor" that Rihanna named her son after him, sharing how his stage name holds emotional meaning to him.

"[It's] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name," he told CNN back in 2023.

“RZA isn't only a name, it’s a title,” he gushed.

“So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me," he added.