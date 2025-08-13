 
'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 trailer sees new murder mystery

In the new trailer, the trio faces a new murder mystery in 'Only Murders in the Building'

August 13, 2025

Hulu releases 'Only Murders in the Building' trailer

In the season five trailer of Only Murders in the Building, the podcasting trio has faced another mystery in the Arconia building: their doorman Lester, portrayed by Teddy Colcua.

The amateur investigators Charles-Haden Savage (Steven Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), in search of answers, uncover the side of New York City that they have never seen before, an underworld and the struggle of mobs to stay in power there.

"Something's not adding up. We found three of the richest people in the world sniffing around a murder scene," Mabel says in the trailer.

Scores of characters will return for the upcoming season, Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton), Loretta (Meryl Streep), Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) and Vince Fish (Richard Kind).

Moreover, some new faces will also appear, including Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler.

Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia," a logline reads.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 will be out on Sept. 9 on Hulu.

