Prince Harry, Meghan Netflix deal controlled by Royals?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal renewal has caused less worry in the The Royal Family.

Amid peace talks between Harry and King Charles, the Royals believe that there might not be more attacks from the Sussexes.

King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harold, tells Mirror:"I do think they will start being more careful not to cause further upset as they move into their future business ventures.

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, said: “If they cause any more damage with these programmes it will impact any on-going attempts to build bridges.”

“I think the Royal Family are beyond this now. I don’t think they’ll be surprised or disappointed by it, because they’re used to them doing what they want now. Their biggest concern will be another tell-all documentary on their fallouts with the family.”

This comes as Meghan announced: “We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”