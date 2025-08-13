 
How Netflix 'neatly' handled Meghan Markle contract

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get a less beneficial Netflix renewal

Eleen Bukhari
August 13, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been intelligently downgraded by Netflix amid their new deal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced that they have renewed their projects with the streaming giant, have got a ‘neat’ pivoting away.

Crisis expert Mark Borkowski tells Mirror: “I think Netflix has done a very neat job of pivoting away from two very expensive people who didn’t deliver, and they’ve taken that deal off the table, and they’ve given them a modest one.”

Borkowski added: “It’s not like they’re gradually uncoupling. It’s a downgrade. Netflix are not going to expose themselves to those budgets again and it’s Netflix saying ‘Well, look, let’s have a look at your content, but we’ll pick and choose, mate’.”

He said: “I would be surprised if it’s not pay as you go and it’s well, well below that first mark (of an estimated 100 million dollars).”

