Travis Kelce goes all out with Taylor Swift love confession

Travis Kelce is gushing over lady love Taylor Swift with an adorable confession,

The NFL player, who has been dating Swift for over a year, tells GQ that their relationship took off organically.

"Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with," Kelce told the outlet.

He then went on to reveal reasons that drive them together as a couple.

"We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are," he said of himself and Swift.”

“We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*** off."

He later added: "Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people.”

"When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love,” he noted.