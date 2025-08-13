 
Geo News

Travis Kelce goes all out with Taylor Swift love confession

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift organic love explained

By
Web Desk
|

August 13, 2025

Travis Kelce goes all out with Taylor Swift love confession
Travis Kelce goes all out with Taylor Swift love confession 

Travis Kelce is gushing over lady love Taylor Swift with an adorable confession,

The NFL player, who has been dating Swift for over a year, tells GQ that their relationship took off organically.

"Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with," Kelce told the outlet.

Travis Kelce goes all out with Taylor Swift love confession

He then went on to reveal reasons that drive them together as a couple.

"We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are," he said of himself and Swift.”

“We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*** off."

He later added: "Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people.”

"When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love,” he noted.

Barack Obama's reaction to George Clooney, Larry David's competition over him revealed
Barack Obama's reaction to George Clooney, Larry David's competition over him revealed
Sophie Turner's costar Gianni Paolo slams 'crazy' mom-shaming backlash
Sophie Turner's costar Gianni Paolo slams 'crazy' mom-shaming backlash
Adam Scott admits he gets 'sad' watching his old show
Adam Scott admits he gets 'sad' watching his old show
'Wednesday' season 2 big viewership figures revealed
'Wednesday' season 2 big viewership figures revealed
Brandon Blackstock's obituary drops love life bombshell after Kelly Clarkson split
Brandon Blackstock's obituary drops love life bombshell after Kelly Clarkson split
Demi Lovato looks back at 'picture perfect' wedding
Demi Lovato looks back at 'picture perfect' wedding
Demi Lovato gets emotional over surprise Jonas Brothers performance
Demi Lovato gets emotional over surprise Jonas Brothers performance
Brad Pitt discussed working with Tom Cruise after years long beef
Brad Pitt discussed working with Tom Cruise after years long beef