Dua Lipa rings in milestone birthday with fiance Callum Turner

The singer flaunted her curves in a bold white dress

August 13, 2025

Dua Lipa is celebrating another trip around the sun with fiance Callum Turner

On Tuesday, August 12, the pop sensation took to her Instagram account to share some insights into her early birthday celebration, as she turns 30 on August 22.

Ahead of her milestone birthday, Dua took herself away on a tropical getaway with family and close friends.

In the celebratory post, she shared a series of snaps showing off her bold white cutout dress as she celebrated her early birthday at her “favourite island.”

“Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me…,” she wrote in the caption.

The Levitating hitmaker ended her caption with a sweet note in her 30s, writing “can't bloody wait for 30!!!!” along with three white emojis.

Dua also posted PDA-packed snaps with the British actor, who also joined in the festivities.

For the unversed, the pair confirmed their engagement back in May after months of speculation.

Back in July, in the Vogue monthly issue, the pop singer opened up about her new chapter of life with Callum, sharing this is “a really special feeling."

“This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling,” she added at the time.

