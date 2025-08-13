Tory Lanez finally handed an answer following efforts to overturn shooting conviction

Tory Lanez finally handed a clear cut answer about his 10-year conviction

Tory Lanez, legal name Daystar Peterson, was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet has been serving a 10-year sentence since July of 2020, however, even during this time he has not stopped attempting to overturn his conviction using multiple avenues. Now an update has come following his efforts.

According to Rolling Stone, the news came just Tuesday, when an appellate court in California denied the plaintiff’s writ of habeas corpus petition filed in 2023 and 2024.

The petition aimed to deny the jury’s decision on his verdict and request invalidate it based on claims it wasn’t presented at trial.

For those unversed the plaintiff’s writ of habeas corpus is a legal procedure available to all prisoners whereby they can challenge the charges against them. It further forces the government to bring the prisoner out into public and again justify their decision to incarcerate them.

The reason for the rejection is because the California Second District Court believes Lanez’s appeal does not meet necessary requirements for habeas relief.

What is pertinent to mention is that his main point of focus has been that the firearm used in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion had “been misplaced and is currently missing,” but the three-judge panel denies the allegation.

A sworn LAPD officer’s sworn testimony was cited to confirm the firearm’s existence, its magazine as well as all bullets, fragments etc remain in police custody.

It is because of this that Lanez “failed to request further DNA testing in the trial court.” In the eyes of the legal system, he also failed to explain how any further testing could exonerate him. Plus if he was talking about “the bullet fragments that surgeons removed from the victim’s feet,” then “those are unlikely to have usable fingerprints or DNA.”

During trial the same case was made, and had the court believing that Lanez could neither be considered nor excluded as a minor contributor to the DNA found on the firearm because the magazine testing was inconclusive.

As of right now the rapper’s legal team is gearing up to head to trial on Monday, claiming the previous trail was not fair. Another aspect is that Lanez claims that his lawyer offered “ineffective counsel” to him by failing to “properly object” during some moments of Megan’s testimony against him.

He’s also claimed there was ‘misconduct’ among prosecutors during Megan’s testimony.