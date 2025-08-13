 
Nick Cannon explains why he doesn't believe in term 'co-parenting'

Nick Cannon shares 12 children with six different women

August 13, 2025

Nick Cannon, who is a father of twelve kids, revealed that he doesn't believe in the term "co-parenting."

The 44-year-old TV presenter made the comment in the latest episode of his podcast, Nick Cannon @ Night, while answering a fan's question. 

"Curious to hear Nick's perspective on managing multiple co-parenting relationships while dating. It's a unique situation that could offer some real insights for blended families," the listener penned on X (previously known as Twitter.)

The comedian responded that he has "always kind of had an issue" with the term "co-parenting."

"When you start throwing labels on things, I think it does more harm than help and can get very dangerous, because then everybody else has a preconceived notion of what you're doing," said Nick, as per People magazine.

"I haven't figured it out yet. I haven't gotten it all the way right. But also to your point, if I just step into every situation with respect and compassion and individuality. That's the other thing I always do with anyone I'm involved with in my life," he added.

Referring to the mothers of his 12 kids, the Wild 'n Out star said, "I don't bunch them together. I really try my hardest not to be like, 'Oh yeah, my baby mamas', you know, unless I'm telling a joke or something like that, but no one wants to be grouped into anything."

 "Everyone wants to be treated like an individual with respect and compassion," reiterated Nick.

For those unversed, Nick shares 12 children with six different women.

