Alex Cooper shares what she did for cash before launching podcast

Alex Cooper is now the highest-earning female podcaster but she wasn't always at the top

August 13, 2025

Alex Cooper is now the highest-earning female podcaster, but she wasn't always at the top.

In her podcast Call Her Daddy, the 30-year-old revealed that she dated sugar daddies for cash before making millions on her podcast.

“The goal was I never wanted to do anything with these men,” said Alex, who turns 31 next week.

“It was just to go get drinks and dinner, and by the end of the night have enough money for rent,” she added.

In 2021, Alex revealed to TIME magazine that she had no regrets about sugar dating.

“Those hotel moments, or whatever, they all taught me something,” she told the outlet at that time. “And yes, of course, the caliber I was doing it, people maybe think of that as aspirational. But we all go through our s***."

“But you're going to be able to figure it out,” she added.

Alex stepped away from all the toxic relationships in 2020 when she began dating film producer Matthew Kaplan. The couple tied the knot 16 months ago, in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

In June 2025, Alex shared her plans to start a family with Matthew. 

"I'm just so beyond grateful that Matt could not have been more supportive. He is truly the best partner to me," she said on her podcast. "And I know he is going to be the most incredible father to our babies."

