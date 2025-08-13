Meghan Markle's former best friend shares emotional post amid split reports

Meghan Markle's former best friends shares emotional post amid split reports

Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney has shared a heartfelt post after reports she has split with her husband Ben Mulroney.

According to a report by the Page Six, insiders claimed Jessica has split with her husband Ben Mulroney after 16 years of their marriage.

The source tells the outlet Jessica Mulroney apparently broke the news of the split to friends when she attended a glitzy wedding in Toronto in June.

The insider tells the media outlet, “They’re split. Jessica seemed sad, but also relieved to have some clarity.”

The Canadian stylist married Ben Mulroney in 2008 and share three children together.

Amid these reports, Jessica took to Instagram and shared a video based on past photos to mark the 15th birthday of her twin sons, Brian and John.

She said, “Happy Birthday John and Brian. These two identical twin boys have turned into such lovely 15 year old young men. We are so proud of you.”

In one of the pictures, John and Brian are also seen with their father Ben Mulroney.

Reacting to the post, one fan says, “I've been seeing this little boys since they were babies it's such a joy to see them growing up into a beautiful souls happy birthday.”