Alicia Silverstone reveals exciting details of 'Clueless sequel'

Alicia Silverstone opens up about filming 'Clueless sequel'

Alicia Silverstone, who is famous for her role as Cher Horowitz, has dished on details about the Clueless sequel.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed that the show will be a follow-up to the original 1995 movie.

Sharing her excitement to reprise the role, she said, “I can’t wait to step back into Cher’s skin and her fancy designer shoes that will be gently used, of course, duh, because she’s evolved.”

In the original, the story revolves around Horowitz, a popular, and wealthy teenager, who navigates the complexities of high school social life, relationships, and her own self-discovery.

Revealing what fans can expect from her on-screen character in the sequel, The Crush actress continued, “This is 2025, she’s not wearing the new stuff unless it’s sustainable or vegan. We’ll have to see how far we can go with that.”

Recalling the reason why she initially didn’t want to reboot the series, she told the outlet, “It’s very early stages. I’m obviously excited. I never thought that, that was something that I would ever do because I wouldn’t wanna mess up this thing that we all love so much.”

Meanwhile, the movie will be written and executive produced by the team behind Gossip Girls, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, with the original writer Amy Heckerling.

Before concluding, Alicia Silverstone shared, “We will do our very best to honor the original movie that we love and also bring something new to it. That’s the goal, and I believe we will execute that goal.”