Austin Butler speaks out after being caught dancing at Bad Bunny's concert

Austin Butler reacts to viral Bad Bunny concert moment

Austin Butler finally broke his silence after being caught dancing at Bad Bunny's concert.

Over the weekend, the Elvis actor was spotted dancing on stage at his Caught Stealing co-star's show in Puerto Rico.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 33-year-old admitted that he was high during that moment.

“We had lunch with [Bad Bunny] earlier in the day, and he was kind of telling us about the show, but I didn’t realize what it was going to be,” Austin shared with Jimmy, as per Just Jared.

The Dune star further said, “The actual show, how they have it structured, you have the main stage, and then I thought we were just going to be in an audience with everybody.”

“And so somebody gave me an edible right before the show, and I thought that was a good idea at the time, and so I ate the edible, and it turns out we’re in like a casita, a house, that is basically the second stage, that he comes and he’s on that stage at one point,” continued Austin.

The Bikeriders actor further revealed to Jimmy that he was under the influence of an edible during the performance.

“So it’s like my brain’s in two movies – one is like, Benito and I had lunch earlier in the day and I’m just so proud of him… and then the other part of me is like don’t dance, because you’ll take attention away from him,” shared Austin.

“So I’m like hide. My body is kind of saying hide, but then the music is so good and it’s like in my bones at that point. So I’m wanting to dance, but then the other voice is saying, ‘Don’t take attention away.’ So, I ended up just swaying my hips while crossing my arms," continued the actor.

“For whatever reason, every time I uncrossed my arms, I felt like I was drawing attention to myself,” added Austin.