Keke Palmer speaks out about 'mom guilt'

Keke Palmer opens up about balancing work and motherhood

Keke Palmer has spoken out about mom guilt that she experiences while balancing her career and motherhood.

During an interview with Parenthood magazine, the One of Them Days actress actress candidly discussed the challenges of juggling the work demands with the desire to be fully present for a child.

"I think a lot of times you can feel like you got to do this, or you got to do that, or you feel like that you can't make a choice, especially in this kind of industry where it's up and down," she began. "But when you have a child that needs you, it's easier for you to prioritise what is best for your sense of self."

Sharing how she deals with mom-guilt, Palmer told the outlet, “Don't feel guilt, your child is your child because you were meant to be their parent. And as a working parent, it could be really, really hard because you're wondering like, 'Damn, is this good for me and my child?'”

“The reality is, if you got to work, you got to work. Just don't feel guilt where it pertains to receiving help with your child, because it takes a village (to raise a child),” the Emmy award winner added.

Highlighting the importance of earning money, the 31-year-old actress concluded, “I think that's important, and especially in this economy where everybody's got to go to work.”

For those unversed, Keke Palmer welcomed her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, on February 25, 2023.