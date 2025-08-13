Denzel Washington's latest 'quote' went viral

Denzel Washington calls out the Dallas Cowboys' owner

Denzel Washington is known for his no-nonsense approach, which he put on a sharp display on his appearance on ESPN's First Take.



The Training Day star, along with director Spike Lee, was at the show to promote their film Highest 2 Lowest.

But besides the film, the Academy-winning actor had something else on his mind: calling out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Being the team's fan since the 1960s, Denzel did not mince words on what he called the franchise's boss, who prioritised money over performance.

"I don’t like what (Jones) is doing… I respect the owner, but I don’t like what it’s doing to the fans," the Fences star shared.

He continued, "He’s not thinking about us, the fans. He’s thinking about his pockets. It’s like… there’s box office and there’s the Oscars. And you ain’t been to (the Oscars) in a minute. At the end of the day, I’m still gonna wear my hat with the star on it."

Though the Cowboys are worth an estimated $10 billion, they are ranked as one of the most valuable franchises in all sports.

However, the team is plagued by infighting over contracts, and the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl was in 1995.

Keeping this in mind, Denzel delivered a quote which went viral on social media, "What's it say down the bottom of the movie [poster]: All money ain't good money, Jerry. All money ain't good money."

Highest 2 Lowest will be out on Aug 15.