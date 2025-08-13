 
Geo News

Katy Perry slams naysayers who doubted her talent

Katy Perry performed a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 11, 2025

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 13, 2025

Katy Perry address the backlash on New York concert
Katy Perry address the backlash on New York concert

Katy Perry has slammed naysayers who said that she wouldn’t perform to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

During the latest stop of her Lifetimes Tour, the songstress began her speech by saying, “They said, ‘No way! MSG, it couldn’t be done.’ And I was scared too.”

And, the Dark Horse singer wittily added, “Not talking about a sold-out show, I'm talking about the fact that I ate a hot dog from the corner! I rolled the dice yesterday, and I loved it. Give me a jumbo with the onions."

“But you know what, New York? You’re a beautiful hot mess,” she said. “I rolled into New York, and it smelled like New York City, and you know what I’m talking about. It was late at night.”

Detailing the things that she has seen since her arrival in New York city, Perry continued, “We got in from Philly, and there were drunk people vomiting on the same corner as people making out. That was New York City! And I loved it.”

“You know why? Because New York City represents life — the highs, the lows, the in-betweens, everything that is messy, everything that is beautiful, and it sure as hell is not perfect ‘cause perfection is an illusion,” she explained.

Before concluding, the 40-year-old singer shared, “I understood it because I resonate with it so much, because one of my favorite words is authenticity, and you know what New York is? Authentic!”

For those unversed, Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour starts on April 23, in Mexico City and concludes on December 7, 2025.

Kelly Clarkson doing her best to help kids to get over Brandon Blackstock's death: Report
Kelly Clarkson doing her best to help kids to get over Brandon Blackstock's death: Report
Yungblud keeps memory of Ozzy Osbourne close at film premiere
Yungblud keeps memory of Ozzy Osbourne close at film premiere
Antony Starr makes 'difficult' post about 'The Boys' ending
Antony Starr makes 'difficult' post about 'The Boys' ending
Jessie J opens up about 'crazy' post-surgery side effects
Jessie J opens up about 'crazy' post-surgery side effects
Denzel Washington's latest 'quote' went viral video
Denzel Washington's latest 'quote' went viral
Keke Palmer speaks out about 'mom guilt'
Keke Palmer speaks out about 'mom guilt'
Justin Baldoni's PR team makes shocking demand fearing Taylor Swift
Justin Baldoni's PR team makes shocking demand fearing Taylor Swift
Austin Butler speaks out after being caught dancing at Bad Bunny's concert
Austin Butler speaks out after being caught dancing at Bad Bunny's concert