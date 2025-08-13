Katy Perry slams naysayers who doubted her talent

Katy Perry address the backlash on New York concert

Katy Perry has slammed naysayers who said that she wouldn’t perform to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

During the latest stop of her Lifetimes Tour, the songstress began her speech by saying, “They said, ‘No way! MSG, it couldn’t be done.’ And I was scared too.”

And, the Dark Horse singer wittily added, “Not talking about a sold-out show, I'm talking about the fact that I ate a hot dog from the corner! I rolled the dice yesterday, and I loved it. Give me a jumbo with the onions."

“But you know what, New York? You’re a beautiful hot mess,” she said. “I rolled into New York, and it smelled like New York City, and you know what I’m talking about. It was late at night.”

Detailing the things that she has seen since her arrival in New York city, Perry continued, “We got in from Philly, and there were drunk people vomiting on the same corner as people making out. That was New York City! And I loved it.”

“You know why? Because New York City represents life — the highs, the lows, the in-betweens, everything that is messy, everything that is beautiful, and it sure as hell is not perfect ‘cause perfection is an illusion,” she explained.

Before concluding, the 40-year-old singer shared, “I understood it because I resonate with it so much, because one of my favorite words is authenticity, and you know what New York is? Authentic!”

For those unversed, Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour starts on April 23, in Mexico City and concludes on December 7, 2025.