Jessie J opens up about 'crazy' post-surgery side effects

Jessie J reveals side effects of mastectomy

Jessie J just revealed her hair is falling out “like crazy” post-surgery.

The 37-year-old star pop star underwent a mastectomy after she was diagnosed with “early” breast cancer.

For many weeks, Jessie has been vocal about the physical toll of her surgery via videos and Stories uploaded on her personal Instagram.

Now, in her latest update, filmed before a TV show appearance, the Price Tag singer explains: "My hair has been falling out like crazy since the surgery. Five weeks today since my surgery and I'm feeling okay."

The singer - who has son Sky, with Chanan Colman - said: "I'm just trying to figure out what the next six months will look like.”

"I know I can't do everything that I was supposed to be doing but I just want to be able to make it work the best I can for everybody, me, Sky, my fans but in the right order,” she added.

Jessie further mentioned, "You are always gonna leave some people disappointed. My perspective on everything has changed so much."

This comes after the Bang Bang singer updated her fans and social media followers that she’s scheduled to undergo another surgery this year.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Jessie shared: "I can rest, parent AND release new music. I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.

"Another surgery needed this year. I can do it,” Jessie J concluded.